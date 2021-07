Choi went 1-for-1 with two walks in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Choi was one of the few offensive bright spots for the spiraling Rays, pushing his season on-base percentage to a career-high .383 by reaching safely three times. The veteran has been particularly productive over the last week, hitting .350 (7-for-20) with a double, a home run, five RBI, three walks and three runs across his last six games.