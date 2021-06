Choi (groin), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 0-for-2 with two walks in a win over the White Sox on Monday.

The returning infielder started and played the full game at first base. Now that he's back in the fold, Choi will look to build on an already impressive .292/.452/..500 slash line that includes six extra-base hits (four doubles, two home runs) and 11 RBI across just 62 plate appearances.