Choi (knee), playing in his second rehab game for Triple-A Durham, went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk in a win over Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

The recovering infielder had gone hitless and contributed a sacrifice fly in Tuesday's rehab debut, so Wednesday represented another step in the right direction. Choi filled the designated hitter role in his second game after starting at first base and playing five innings in the field 24 hours prior.