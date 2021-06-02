site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: On bench against lefty
Choi isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Choi will get a breather with left-hander Jordan Montgomery starting for the Yankees. Yandy Diaz will take over at first base and bat second.
