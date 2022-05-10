site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-ji-man-choi-on-bench-against-lefty-823407 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Choi will sit Tuesday against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Choi hasn't started against a southpaw all season, a trend which will continue here against Reid Detmers. Yandy Diaz will start at first base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read