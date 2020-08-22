site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Choi isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Choi will take a seat with left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu starting for the Blue Jays on Saturday. Mike Brosseau will serve as the first baseman with Choi sidelined.
