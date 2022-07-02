site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-ji-man-choi-on-bench-for-game-1-836053 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: On bench for Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Choi isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Choi went 2-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout Friday but will be out of the lineup for Saturday's matinee. Harold Ramirez is serving as the designated hitter and batting third.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read