Rays' Ji-Man Choi: On bench versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Choi is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Choi started the past two games and will take a seat Tuesday with southpaw Justin Steele on the mound for Chicago. Harold Ramirez will take over at first base for Tampa Bay.
