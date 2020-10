Choi is not in the lineup for Game 6 of the ALCS against the Astros on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Choi went 2-for-2 with a solo homer and two walks during Thursday's Game 5 defeat, and he'll take a seat with lefty Framber Valdez starting for Houston in Game 6. Yandy Diaz receives the start at first bay Friday for the Rays.