Choi (groin) is feeling much better and has a chance to return from the injured list when first eligible Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Choi hit the injured list for the second time this season when he strained his left groin in early June. The issue doesn't appear to be a particularly serious one, however, and the Rays expect him back not long after the minimum if he isn't ready to go right away.