Choi (knee) acknowledged Monday that he's unsure if he'll be available for the Rays' April 1 season opener versus the Marlins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Choi expects to glean more clarity on his status for Opening Day when the Rays re-evaluate him this weekend or early next week after he completes a 7-to-10-day shutdown period. The Rays are hopeful that the time off will help resolve the ongoing right knee soreness/tightness that Choi has been managing this spring, but if not, the 29-year-old will be a candidate for the 10-day injured list. Choi's potential absence to begin the season would open up more reps at first base and/or designated hitter for Yandy Diaz, Austin Meadows and Yoshi Tsutsugo.