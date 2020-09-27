Choi (hamstring) went through what manager Kevin Cash labeled a "lighter day" of workouts Saturday, and optimism remains high for his availability early in the postseason, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Choi ran the bases and hit live pitching Friday, and although he wasn't as active Saturday, he remains on track to suit up sooner rather than later. Cash noted Choi and fellow injured infielder Yandy Diaz will have a more comprehensive workout again Monday, at which point there will be more clarity on both players for a postseason that begins Tuesday.