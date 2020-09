Choi was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Manager Kevin Cash said it will be a 2-to-3 week absence for Choi, which likely means the end of his regular season. Nate Lowe looks like the obvious replacement at first base for the remainder of the campaign, with Mike Brosseau also getting starts against lefties.