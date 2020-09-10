site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Out against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Choi is not in Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox.
He will take a seat with a lefty (Mike Kickham) on the mound for Boston. Mike Brosseau will start at first base and bat fourth.
