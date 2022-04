Choi went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, a double and a walk during Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Athletics in 10 innings.

Choi gave the Rays a 5-3 lead with his three-run homer during the second inning and reached base in all four of his plate appearances before being replaced by a pinch hitter. The 30-year-old has three consecutive multi-hit games and has a 1.706 OPS through the first five contests of 2022.