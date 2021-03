Choi (knee) is progressing well in his recovery but hasn't began participating in baseball activities, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 29-year-old has been battling right knee soreness since early in camp and is unlikely to retake the field in the near future. Choi appears poised to open the season on the injured list since he's not taking part in baseball activities and with Opening Day less than two weeks away.