Choi (hamstring) looked good in a pair of batting practice sessions Sunday and Monday and will participate in live batting practice soon, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi has been out for just over one of the 2-to-3 weeks he was expected to miss when he landed on the injured list with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Unless that initial timeline was inaccurate, he won't be returning before the end of the regular season, but it appears he has a good shot to return for the playoffs.