Choi went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

Choi smacked an RBI double and came around to score during the sixth inning but it wasn't enough to complete a comeback. The hot-hitting lefty is now slashing .526/.640/1.000 with five extra-base hits through 25 plate appearances. He's reached base at least twice in six consecutive games.