Choi (ankle) will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi missed only game on account of left ankle pain, which he experienced while running the bases in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Pirates. Monday's team off day along with his absence from the lineup for Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee appears to have provided Choi with enough time to move past the injury. The Rays' decision to deploy Choi at first base rather than designated hitter suggests the ankle issue won't compromise him while moving laterally in the field.