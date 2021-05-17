Choi went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Choi spent the first weeks of the season on the injured list and was on the bench Saturday, so this was his 2021 debut -- and it couldn't have gone much better. The first baseman should be a regular name in the Rays' lineup going forward as long as he remains healthy, and he will look to bounce back from a poor 2020 season in which he only hit .230 with three homers, 16 RBI and a .741 OPS across 145 plate appearances.