Choi went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

Choi plated a run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly to right field, though the Rays would fall 8-3 in the series finale. After going 0-for-10 over his last three contests, Choi was able to build some momentum by collecting a pair of base knocks Sunday.