Choi (foot) is starting at first base and batting third Sunday at Toronto, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic eports.

Choi missed the last two games with the foot bruise but apparently progressed well enough to return to action for the season finale despite the Rays already having their playoff position locked in. The 28-year-old may not see a full nine innings Sunday, but it's nonetheless a good sign to see him return to the field ahead of Wednesday's Wild Card Game.