Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Resuming workouts in South Korea
Choi is preparing to resume workouts in his native South Korea after a two-week period of self-quarantine following his return to the country, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Choi has had to wait longer to resume workouts than some of his teammates due to his decision to return to his home country, which appears to be returning to normalcy daily. The 29-year-old will look to maintain the positive pace of preparation he'd established during Grapefruit League play, when he hit .273 over 10 games.
