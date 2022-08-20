site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-ji-man-choi-riding-pine-vs-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Riding pine vs. lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Choi is not in Saturday's lineup against the Royals.
He will take a seat with a lefty (Kris Bubic) on the hill for Kansas City. Choi is hitting .105 with zero home runs in 12 games this month.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read