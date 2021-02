Choi will earn $2.45 million this season after winning his arbitration case Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Choi will make significantly more than the $1.85 million the Rays had offered. He won his case despite hitting a mediocre three homers last season and producing a barely above-average 103 wRC+, the product of a .230/.331/.410 slash line. Choi lines up to continue his platoon role this year.