Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Sets franchise on-base record
Choi, who went 1-for-1 with four walks in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday, has now reached safely in 10 straight plate appearances, a new franchise record, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Choi's ninth-inning walk, his fourth free pass of the game, snapped a four-way tie he'd been in with B.J. Upton, Logan Forsythe and Tim Beckham for the record. Choi is actually scuffling at the plate overall in September in terms of hitting safely, as he's just 6-for-27 during the month. However, four of those six hits have gone for extra bases, with the 28-year-old posting a double, a triple and two home runs since the calendar flipped.
