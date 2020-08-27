site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Sits against left-hander
RotoWire Staff
Choi isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles.
Choi will get a day off with southpaw John Means taking the mound for the Orioles on Thursday. Mike Brosseau will take over at first base.
