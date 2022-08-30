Choi is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi is taking a seat against Marlins southpaw Jesus Luzardo, but the lefty-hitting first baseman could see his opportunities against right-handed pitching soon trend downward as well. Isaac Paredes has supplied an .819 OPS in August, 364 points above Choi's own mark on the month. It wouldn't be surprising if manager Kevin Cash elected to open up a full-time role for Paredes at Choi's expense.