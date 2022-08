Choi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Choi will take a seat for the second consecutive game, this time against a righty (Zack Greinke) after he was excluded from the lineup for Saturday's 5-2 win over southpaw Kris Bubic. Harold Ramirez will pick up a start at first base in Choi's stead.