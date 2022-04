Choi (elbow) is not in the lineup Friday against the Twins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Choi will sit for the second consecutive contest while dealing with a slight hyperextension of his left elbow. The 30-year-old isn't expected to require a stint on the injured list, but he'll miss at least two games. Yandy Diaz will receive another look at first base while Taylor Walls mans the hot corner.