Choi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

For the seventh time in nine games, Choi finds himself on the bench. Though the lefty-hitting Choi has sat out against five lefties during that stretch, he'll take a seat against a righty (Nick Pivetta) in the series finale. With Choi supplying a lowly .419 OPS since the All-Star break, it's possible that the Rays will look to move him out of his strong-side platoon role at first base.