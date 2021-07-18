site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Sitting Sunday
Choi is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The lefty slugger will head to the bench in a National League park against southpaw Drew Smyly. Yandy Diaz will start at first base and hit second.
