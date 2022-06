Choi will be on the bench Tuesday against the Brewers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Choi's off days nearly always come against lefties, so to see him on the bench here against righty Brandon Woodruff is somewhat unusual. It's possible he's dealing with an unreported minor injury, but it's also possible he's simply getting the day off. In either case, it will be Isaac Paredes who starts at first base Tuesday.