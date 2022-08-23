site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Sitting versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Choi is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Choi will sit for the fourth straight game as the Rays take on the Angels and left-hander Jose Suarez. Harold Ramirez will start at first base and bat fourth Tuesday.
