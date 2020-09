Choi (hamstring) will take batting practice at the Rays' alternate training site Sunday or Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and is expected to have a 2-to-3 week absence. While it's encouraging that he'll be able to hit after just one week, manager Kevin Cash said that there are still a number of other hurdles that he'll have to clear before returning to game action.