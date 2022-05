Choi went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Yankees.

Choi led off the second inning by slugging his fourth home run of the season. He's struggled since returning from an elbow injury May 8 by hitting just .185, though he does have two long balls in his last five starts. Overall, Choi has maintained a .260/.374/.458 line across 115 plate appearances on the campaign.