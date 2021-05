Choi went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in an extra-innings win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

Choi came on as a pinch hitter for Mike Brosseau and ended up logging four plate appearances, with his sixth-inning two-run blast tying the game at 5-5 until the 12th frame. Choi has made the most of his delayed season debut, hitting safely in each of his first five games and quickly racking up eight RBI with the help of a pair of round trippers.