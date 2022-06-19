Choi went 2-for-5 with one home run, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 7-6 victory over Baltimore.

Choi struggled with elbow issues earlier in the season which saw him take a trip to the injured list, but he is swinging a hot bat in June. He entered Saturday with a .348/.392/.522 slash line this month. The veteran first baseman combines a patient approach at the plate with enough power for the Rays to like him slotted into the cleanup spot against right-handed pitchers, though he doesn't play much versus southpaws.