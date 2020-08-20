Choi went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run Wednesday against the Yankees.
Choi took Gerrit Cole deep in the second inning to record the Rays' first run of the contest. He now has two homers on the season, but it was his first since July 26. While likely a coincidence that he went deep the same day, Choi announced Wednesday that he was ending his experiment as a switch-hitter, because he believed it had disrupted his swing from his natural left side. Considering he is hitting just .179/.282/.368 across 78 plate appearances, there's certainly a possibility that Choi was out out of sync due to hitting from both sides of the dish.