Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Smacks solo homer
Choi went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run Saturday in the Rays' 9-6 win over the Indians.
With multi-hit showings in four of his last six starts, Choi has picked a good time to catch fire at the plate with the Rays bringing aboard another first-base/designated-hitter type in Nate Lowe from Triple-A Durham as a September callup. Though Lowe will occupy the DH spot in Sunday's series finale, Choi will man first base, leaving Jesus Aguilar and Avisail Garcia as the odd men out.
