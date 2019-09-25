Choi went 1-for-4 with a game-winning solo home run and a walk in an extra-innings victory over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Choi's 18th blast of the season, which led off the 12th inning against Cory Gearrin, sent the Rays home winners in a key victory in their Wild Card quest. Choi has left the yard in consecutive games and now has 13 RBI on 13 hits in September, despite producing a pedestrian .217 average overall during the month.