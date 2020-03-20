Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Solid spring before pause
Choi was hitting .273 (6-for-22) with a home run, three RBI, seven walks and three runs across 10 Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.
Choi's first full Rays season in 2019 was a success, as the 28-year-old posted career highs in doubles (20), triples (two), home runs (19), RBI (63), walks (64) and runs (54). Choi also generated an impressive and career-best .363 on-base percentage last season, and although Jose Martinez was brought in this offseason as a possible platoon mate at first base, the latter's defensive deficiencies may ultimately limit his opportunities at the position. However, Choi's career-long struggles versus left-handed pitching still project to cap his opportunities versus southpaws, with Nate Lowe and Yandy Diaz likely to frequently fill when a left-hander is on the hill.
