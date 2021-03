Rays manager Kevin Cash said Choi (knee) is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With his sore right knee responding well to drills in recent days, Choi looks poised to make his first appearance of the spring in the middle of the week. According to Adam Berry of MLB.com, Choi will likely serve as the Rays' designated hitter Wednesday before getting some work at first base in Thursday's game against the Twins.