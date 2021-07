Choi went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over Cleveland on Monday.

Choi's second multi-hit effort in the last seven games pushed his season slash line to an impressive .270/.387/.420 across 119 plate appearances. Choi has already matched his home-run (three) and RBI (16) totals from 2020 in nine fewer games, and both his average and OBP currently rank as career highs.