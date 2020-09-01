Manager Kevin Cash said that Choi left Monday's win over the Yankees with stomach issues, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Choi had himself a huge game before being replaced by Mike Brosseau in the bottom of the ninth, going 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, three RBI and two runs scored. At first glance, it appeared as if the substitution might have been a simple move for defensive reasons, but it sounds like the slugger was dealing with some sort of discomfort related to his stomach. Until further update, however, it does not seem likely that Choi will be held out beyond Monday.