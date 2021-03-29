Choi suffered a setback in his recovery from right knee inflammation/soreness and will be checked out by a doctor Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays were previously optimistic that there were no structural issues with Choi's knee, though he's already received a pair of cortisone injections and was expected to open the year on the injured list. That seems all but confirmed now, though when exactly he's expected to return won't become clear until after his doctor visit. The Rays have a deep group of alternatives at the corner infield positions, with Yandy Diaz, Yoshi Tsutsugo and Mike Brosseau all potentially in line to benefit from Choi's absence.