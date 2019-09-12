Choi went 2-for-2 with three walks, two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-9 loss to the Rangers.

His three-run blast in the second inning helped Tampa tie the game up after Texas exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the first, and his solo shot in the ninth nearly knotted things up again, but in between Choi got picked off second base in the seventh -- one of four Rays caught napping on the basepaths over the course of the night. The 28-year-old now has 15 homers and 54 RBI on the year to go with his .259/.361/.438 slash line.