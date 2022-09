Choi went 1-for-1 with two walks and a solo home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

Choi wasn't in the lineup for the first game of the doubleheader, but he was one of the few sources of offense in the latter matchup. He slugged his 10th homer of the season in the third inning off Alek Manoah for his second homer in his last 26 at-bats. Choi has been losing grip on a regular role, as he has started only six of the Rays' last 12 games.