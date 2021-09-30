Choi went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in a 7-0 win over the Astros on Wednesday.

The first baseman broke the game open in the fifth inning, launching a three-run shot to right field to extend the Rays' lead from 3-0 to 6-0. Choi entered the game having gone 1-for-22 over his previous eight contests, so he'll look to use the big blast as momentum to turn things around as the regular season winds down. The 30-year-old has struggled through an injury-plagued campaign during which he is batting only .230 with 11 homers and 45 RBI through 80 games.