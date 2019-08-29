Choi went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Astros.

The 28-year-old walked and scored in the second inning before taking Gerrit Cole deep in the fourth. Choi continues to add to his career highs with 12 homers and 46 RBI, but his .771 OPS is a step back from the .863 mark he posted in 2018 while seeing less action against left-handed pitching.